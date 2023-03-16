Davon Godchaux’s reaction to Jalen Ramsey trade was priceless

The Miami Dolphins acquisition of corner Jalen Ramsey sent shockwaves through the NFL on Sunday, with at least one retired player planning to be front and center when New England takes on Miami.

The Patriots face the Dolphins twice next season, as the divisional rivalry promises to be in full force next season. Devin McCourty, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL, had some fun with one of his former teammates, Davon Godchaux, on social media.

After hearing news of Ramsey joining the Dolphins, McCourty tweeted out in shock regarding the news. Godchaux then commented and asked if McCourty would be returning to the Patriots to hopefully lend a helping hand.

The response from the legendary safety was downright hilarious.

Hell yea I’ll be back to watch that game lol — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 13, 2023

Ramsey going to Miami adds another chapter in what has been a historic rivalry that has picked up over the past couple seasons. It also ups the level of difficulty for a Patriots team looking to get back to the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire