Davon Godchaux posts absolutely perfect tweet about his ‘Bye Week Mood’

New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux had a priceless tweet in the wee hours of Thursday morning. He shared his “BYE WEEK MOOD!” by posting a photo of McCully Culkin from the movie “Home Alone” when the youngster is eating pizza and drinking grape juice out of a champagne glass.

It seems that, with the Patriots getting their bye in the middle of a seven-game win streak, Godchuax is living his best life. Here’s a look at his A+ tweet after Godchaux recorded an absurd 10 tackles in the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in absolutely brutal weather at Highmark Stadium.

So good.

