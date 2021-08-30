Davon Godchaux has lofty expectations for Patriots' defense

Godchaux, Patriots defense excited about unit's 2021 potential originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've heard plenty of discussion about the New England Patriots' offense and who might start at quarterback in Week 1.

But don't overlook New England's revamped defense, which has shown signs it could be a force in 2021.

The Patriots allowed a total of 33 points over three preseason games, tied for fourth-best in the NFL. Free-agent signing Matthew Judon and rookie defensive linemen Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins all looked explosive during the preseason, while edge rusher Josh Uche and linebacker Dont'a Hightower have impressed in their returns to the field.

Enjoyed watching @_Uche35 all pre season. Has double digit sack potential. Patriot LBs will be a very good group. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) August 29, 2021

After New England capped off an undefeated preseason with another strong showing against the New York Giants, veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is ready for his defense to show out in the regular season.

Squad going crazy this year! LFG! https://t.co/dvzCJSUfpL — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) August 30, 2021

The Patriots ranked 26th in the NFL in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) last season, and Bill Belichick responded by overhauling the unit, acquiring Judon, Godchaux, cornerback Jalen Mills and defensive ends Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams while landing Barmore and Perkins in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With two-time Pro Bowler Hightower back in the mix following his 2020 opt-out, New England's defense seems poised to make some serious noise in 2021 -- and its members are well aware.

Undefeated pre season ✅ Regular season ⏳🔋 — Josh Uche 🧠🇳🇬 (@_Uche35) August 30, 2021

Whether the Patriots can score enough points with either Cam Newton or Mac Jones under center remains to be seen, but as their Sept. 12 season opener against the Miami Dolphins approaches, it appears the defense is entering the season with plenty of swagger.