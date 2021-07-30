Davon Godchaux is huge fan of teammate Matthew Judon

The New England Patriots have many new faces on both sides of the football as a result of their off-season spending spree. As new acquisitions get acquainted with one another, nose tackle Davon Godchaux is a fan of edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Judon comes to New England after having a steady run with the Baltimore Ravens. With Pro bowl nominations, Judon looks to add to those in New England. Godchaux comes to New England after recording 179 tackles in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He seems to be excited about what Judon can bring to the table, in particular with his energy off the edge

“Real answer: I’ve always been a big fan of Matthew Judon,” Godchaux told reporters Thursday. “Watching him in Baltimore, I always thought he was kind of like Terrell Suggs, kind of like a dirty player but big, aggressive, good player. Never told anyone that, but I’ve always been a big a fan of his game, coming off the edge, talking trash, hitting the quarterback. Always been a fan of his game. “Glad to have him on the side of me on the defensive line. That’s a big help. When I heard he signed I was like, ‘Man, I’m so happy.’ He’s gonna be bringing a lot of juice at the edge, so I’m very excited about him. I don’t know what kind of things he said about me, but I’m very excited about having him on the team.”

As New England’s new look defensive line begins to take shape, both Godchaux and Judon figure to be in the thick of things for the Patriots in their quest to rebound from 2020.

