Davon Godchaux has fired up reaction to joining Patriots in NFL free agency

Davon Godchaux has fired up reaction to joining Patriots in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have agreed to sign Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux in NFL free agency, and it looks like he's pretty excited about the move.

Godchaux fired off a few tweets Monday after reports surfaced that he had come to terms on a two-year worth up to $16 million with the Patriots.

LFG — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 15, 2021

Happy but never Satisfied!! More work to do!!! — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 15, 2021

The addition of Godchaux gives the Patriots much-needed depth on the defensive line and strengthens a run defense that ranked in the bottom third of the league during the 2020 season.

Godchaux spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Patriots had nearly $70 million in salary cap space entering Monday, per OverTheCap, and they've been busy using it. In addition to Godchaux, the Patriots also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with free agent tight end Jonnu Smith.