Davon Benjamin is a main target for Lincoln Riley in 2026

Keep an eye on Davon Benjamin. He is a 6-foot, 170-pound five-star cornerback from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village (California). Davon Benjamin is the prime target for the 2026 recruiting class for USC.

The Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, led by No. 1 overall prospect and quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis. They now look to add the top two cornerbacks, including Davon Benjamin.

Benjamin is rated as the No. 23 overall prospect in the class, the No. 2 cornerback, and the third-best player on the state of California. This is the kind of high-end athlete USC simply has to bring into its secondary, which did not play well at all in the 2023 season under Alex Grinch. USC needs a talent upgrade on the back line of its defense.

Benjamin also holds offers from BYU, Arizona State, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Louisville, Tennessee and Washington.

In his two years as a starter he has accumulated 92 tackles, 6 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles on defense, and — at wide receiver — 15 catches for 158 yards and 3 touchdowns.

#Rivals100 4🌟 DAVON BENJAMIN is LOCKED IN Miami, Oregon, USC and several other already in the mix@adamgorney | @RivalsCorey pic.twitter.com/QiZJisc7s5 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 11, 2023

