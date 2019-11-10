Davison scores 25 to lead E. Washington past Seattle 74-66

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jacob Davison had 25 points, Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, and Eastern Washington topped Seattle 74-66 on Saturday night.

Tyler Kidd had 13 points for Eastern Washington (2-0) and Mason Peatling added 10 points and three blocks.

Terrell Brown scored a career-high 31 points and had 13 rebounds for the Redhawks (1-2). Myles Carter added 11 points and Morgan Means had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Trey Hopkins, who was second on the Redhawks in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, scored three points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Eastern Washington matches up against Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday. Seattle plays Pacific (OR) at home on Tuesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com