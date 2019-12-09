Davison carries E. Washington over North Dakota 98-82

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) -- Jacob Davison had 39 points, Kim Aiken Jr. had a double-double, and Eastern Washington beat North Dakota 98-82 on Sunday.

Aiken finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Ellis Magnuson had 14 points and six assists for Eastern Washington (5-3). Mason Peatling scored 12 points and Tanner Groves added 11 points and three blocks.

De'Sean Allen-Eikens had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-7). Kienan Walter added 17 points and Marlon Stewart scored 14.

Eastern Washington plays Multnomah at home on Friday. North Dakota plays Northland at home on Dec. 17.

