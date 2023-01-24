Quarterback Davis Webb made his first NFL start for the Giants in Week 18 of the regular season and that may have been his final action as an NFL player.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Webb has expressed interest in moving from playing to coaching this offseason. Webb played for the Bills before moving to the Giants last year and the Bills approached him about shifting to a quarterbacks coach role last year, but Webb was not ready to hang up his cleats at that point.

Webb went 23-of-40 for 168 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ Week 18 loss to the Eagles. He also ran six times for 41 yards and a touchdown while playing in place of a resting Daniel Jones.

It’s not clear where Webb would go to kick off his coaching career, but the number of offensive coordinator vacancies around the league means there’s going to be a lot of movement among coaches on that side of the ball in the next few weeks.

Davis Webb may move into coaching this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk