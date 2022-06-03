Davis Webb has never started a game in the NFL, but during his time as a backup quarterback he has played with Eli Manning and Josh Allen, and in college Webb was a teammate of Patrick Mahomes. Which makes Webb’s recent comments about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones surprising.

Webb, who signed with the Giants four months ago and has been working with Jones, said he’s never seen a quarterback with Jones’s work ethic.

“He’s the hardest-working quarterback I’ve been around,’’ Webb said, via the New York Post. “He’s probably the smartest quarterback I’ve been around.’’

Webb is expecting Jones to take a big step in Year Four.

“He has really good questions in meetings, takes really good notes, he’s always looking to improve, weight room, practice field, meeting room, he’s just all in, and it’s fun to have a teammate like that,’’ Webb said. “Cares that much and brings the most out of his teammates. He’s a dang good football player. I think he’s gonna have his best year.’’

Even if he has his best year, it’s hard to believe Jones will have the kind of year to justify comparisons to Manning, Allen or Mahomes.

Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is the hardest-working QB I’ve been around originally appeared on Pro Football Talk