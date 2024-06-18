Davis’ versatility an asset to Vols football

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This season will be the last ride for former Sullivan East Patriot, Dayne Davis, on Rocky Top. He’ll use his final year of eligibility to play for the Vols in 2024.

Kavares Tears’ 3-run HR gets No. 1 Vols going in 6-1 win over North Carolina at College World Series

Since he first saw game action as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, Davis has been indispensable to UT in the trenches. He’s played in all 13 games in each of the last three seasons.

Davis has not only ben reliable, but versatile, as well.

He’s been asked to play all five positions up front at one time or another during his college career, although feels most comfortable at right tackle.

Davis would prefer a bit of stability in practice this season, as far as his position. But, he’s content to do what the team needs.

“Just the position I’ve put myself into knowing the offense the way I do – that’s kind of the position I fall into sometimes,” he said Saturday. “But hey, if I get on the field – I’ll do anything to do that.”

“Now, if they want to stick me out there at tight end, I might lose both knee caps, but I’ll go ahead,” he joked.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.