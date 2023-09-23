Davis, UK open SEC play at Vandy

Sep. 23—Kentucky running back Ray Davis knows his return to Nashville will be among the most talked-about aspects of the Wildcats' conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday, but he's trying to keep things in perspective.

According to Davis, who spent the last two seasons playing for the Commodores, his main focus is helping UK win its fourth straight game and start 1-0 in SEC play.

"It's definitely exciting to get on the field and see those guys and warm up and have (conversations) pregame," Davis said. "Once the game starts, that friendship is gone. They're competitors and we're trying to win a game and they're trying to win a game.

"I don't think there will be much love during the game, but after the game I think we'll be able to express some love after that."

The 5-foot-10, 216-pounder will also have his sights on helping the Cats avenge last season's 24-21 loss in Lexington — a game in which Davis ran for 129 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns as an offensive catalyst for Vanderbilt.

Through three games with Kentucky this season, Davis has rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 33 attempts — good for 7.2 yards per carry and 78.7 yards per game. He's also caught nine passes for 143 yards and two TDs, including a short reception that he turned into a highlight-reel 58-yard score in last week's 35-3 win over Akron.

Having a passing attack spearheaded by quarterback Devin Leary, who's thrown for 855 yards and eight touchdowns, and a shutdown defensive unit, Davis says, helps take a lot of the pressure off of his back.

"The biggest thing I've told a lot of people is it's not Ray Davis versus Vanderbilt, it's Kentucky football versus Vanderbilt," Davis said. "That's the kind of mindset I've been able to have. I'm just attacking it like a normal game — not trying to get too high, not trying to get too low."

UK head coach Mark Stoops doesn't expect the situation to affect Davis too much.

"He's a very mature young man, but yes, he has to just continue," Stoops said. "He's coachable. You looked at maybe a missed run or getting a little too greedy the week before (against Eastern Kentucky), we talked about it, and then last week in practice and in the game (against Akron), the discipline came back to him very quickly. He's very mature and takes coaching."

Even with Davis on his side this year, Stoops knows his team is in for a challenge against Vanderbilt (2-2), which enters averaging 34.8 points and 400.3 yards per outing.

Meanwhile, UK is scoring 35.7 points per game with an offense that yields 407 yards per contest.

"Knowing Coach (Clark) Lea like I do, he's going to have that team ready to play," said Stoops, whose team is scoring 35.7 points with 407 yards per game. "I know that. I saw it a year ago.

"I watch the energy they play with, I watch how hard they play, how physical they are — and any time you do that, it gives you an opportunity to win. I know they'll be ready, and we have to concentrate on ourselves going on the road and playing a more efficient style than we have been. We've just got to be better in a lot of areas, and we'll be excited about the opportunity."