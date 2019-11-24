Davis scores 21 to lead SMU past UNLV 72-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU edged past UNLV 72-68 on Saturday night.

Feron Hunt had 19 points for SMU (5-0). Isiaha Mike added 14 points and Tyson Jolly had seven assists for the Mustangs.

Bryce Hamilton had 18 points for the Runnin' Rebels (2-5). Donnie Tillman and Amauri Hardy added 13 points apiece.

SMU plays Hartford at home on Wednesday. UNLV matches up against Jackson State at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

