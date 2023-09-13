Davis Schneider's solo dinger (9)

Fred Zinkie breaks down the final days of Week 21 for fantasy baseball managers.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Mercury finished this past season with a 9-31 record.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
The Phillies sit comfortably in the NL's top wild-card spot, and their presence in October should once again make the rest of the field a little uncomfortable.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday, two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
“Oh my god!”
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.