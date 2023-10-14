Davis runs for 6 TDs in Shady rout (With Gallery)

Oct. 14—Everybody knew Gavin Davis was likely to see the bulk of the offensive load for Shady Spring.

He still couldn't be stopped.

The senior running back ran for 231 yards and six touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Tigers celebrated Homecoming with a 68-7 rout of Wyoming East Friday night at H.B. Thomas Field.

Davis carried 21 times for an average of 11 yards per rush. His touchdowns covered 7, 45, 2, 2, 32 and 18 yards.

The six touchdowns are believed to set a new team record.

Shady's 68 points are the fourth-most in team history.

The Tigers scored 75 against Baileysville and 73 against Tug Valley in 1999, and scored 70 against Baileysville in 1998.

Friday's game started with Josiah McKoy returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown at the 11:43 mark.

Also scoring touchdowns for the Tigers were Evan Romage (7 carries, 61 yards), Nate Fox and Damien Simmons.

Wyoming East quarterback Braxton Morgan found Bryson Huff for a 37-yard touchdown for the Warriors' lone score.

Shady (4-4) will host Ripley in its final home game of the season next Friday. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.

Wyoming East (1-6) will host PikeView at 7 p.m.

