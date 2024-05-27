Davis Riley's Emotional Tribute To Grayson Murray After Winning Golf Competition

X | MrPostmaster

After winning the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis Riley paid tribute to the late Grayson Murray, who tragically took his own life after withdrawing from the competition over the weekend.

As The Blast reported, PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the age of 30. His death came just one day after he had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge, citing an illness. He was not specific as to what type of illness.

One day after he passed away, Murray's parents spoke out, confirming his cause of death.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare," the family said in a statement on Sunday.

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one, Was Grayson loved? Yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed," they added.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," the Murray family concluded.

Murray had previously battled depression and anxiety, and he also sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

In 2023, Murray revealed his struggles with mental health, including depression and anxiety.

“My parents have been through hell and back basically for the last six years with me fighting some mental stuff,” he said at the time. “And it’s not easy on me and the people around me that love me. They don’t like to see me down and they’ve been my No. 1 supporters."

“Everyone has their battles. And sometimes people are able to hide them and function, and sometimes you’re not. I think our society now is getting better about accepting that, you know, it’s OK to not be OK," he added. “I'm not ashamed that I go through depression and anxiety."

"I know I've helped people out in the past just through my social media DMs - people messaging me - and I can use my platform to continue to help with things like that," the golfer continued.

Davis Riley Pays Tribute To The Late Grayson Murray

After winning the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis Riley spoke out about Grayson Murray, calling it a "sad say in the golf world."

"Obviously, a super sad day in the golf world. My heart just goes to him and his family," he said on CBS after his win, per Yahoo Sports. "There was definitely a little extra to play for today."

Riley was not the only one to speak out about the late sports star. "We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement over the weekend. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," he added. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can," he concluded.

Grayson Murray Said He Found Sobriety Before His Tragic Death

On July 17, 2023, Murry opened up about his sobriety journey, telling his followers that "78 days ago, I had my last drink. I was 648th in the world."

"Flash forward and I’m 156th in the world," he added. "I’ve put in a lot of hard work in other areas of my life since then as well. If something is holding you back from something great, it’s about making sacrifices. I got a long ways to go to achieve my ultimate goals, but I’m living proof that a little change can be the difference in something great in your life. All it takes is self discipline and a great support team."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).