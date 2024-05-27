Davis Riley Pays Tribute to Fellow Golfer Grayson Murray Following His Death: 'Sad Day in the Golf World'

"My heart just goes to him and his family," Riley said

Raj Mehta/Getty; Andrew Redington/Getty Davis Riley and Grayson Murray

The tributes continue to pour in for two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray, 30, who died tragically by suicide, as fellow golfer Davis Riley shared words of remembrance for Murray following his recent wins.

After winning the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 26, Riley spoke to members of the press and shared his thoughts on the untimely death of Murray. "Obviously, a super sad day in the golf world. My heart just goes to him and his family," he said, according to Yahoo Sports. "There was definitely a little extra to play for today."

Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR/Getty Grayson Murray

Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry, confirmed his cause of death in a statement released through the PGA Tour on May 26.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," they wrote. "It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one," Eric and Terry continued. "Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."

"Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another," Murray’s parents added. "If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."

Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, May 24, and was found dead shortly after.

The golf star previously won his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

