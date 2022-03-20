Davis Riley loses two-shot lead, makes disastrous triple bogey in 2022 Valspar Championship final round
Davis Riley stood on the par-5 5th tee during the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship with a two-shot lead. He walked off the green trailing by one. He had gone 34 holes without a bogey before that hole.
The 25-year-old PGA Tour rookie made the only triple bogey of the week on No. 5 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course at the worst time. After a wayward drive to the left, Riley struggled to get to the green, chunking an approach in-between a pair of drops before the struggles continued around the green.
Following a pair of poor pitches that failed to find the green, Riley two-putted from the rough to put the carrot on the snowman.
The only triple bogey on No. 5 this week.
Davis Riley entered the hole with a 2-shot lead and leaves it trailing by one. pic.twitter.com/8KFqsC5NGN
Riley shot a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third round to set the 54-hole tournament scoring record at 18-under 195 and was on pace to set the Valspar’s 72-hole scoring mark, set by Vijay Singh in 2004 (18-under 266).
According to golf stats guru Justin Ray, it’s been almost nine years since someone posted an 8 or higher in the final round and went on to win.
Davis Riley is 1 off the lead. Earlier today he carded a triple-bogey 8.
The last player to win a PGA Tour event with an 8 or higher on any hole in the final round was David Toms in 2003 at Quail Hollow.
