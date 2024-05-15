Davis and O'Brien extend Leigh contracts

Matty Davis (centre) was part of Leigh's Challenge Cup winning side in 2023 [Getty Images]

Leigh Leopards forward Matty Davis has signed a two-year contract extension while full-back Gareth O'Brien has agreed a fresh one-year deal.

Davis, 27, helped Leigh to victory in the Challenge Cup final last year and has played every game this season.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old O'Brien joined Leigh from Castleford and went on to win the Challenge Cup in his first season with the club.

“I’m buzzing to have signed the two-year extension with the club. It was always my goal to extend, especially with the year we had last season," Davis said.

“With the quality of the staff and players we have at our disposal, it’s such a close-knit group. So I wanted to keep playing with these lads and for the club."

O'Brien came through Warrington's academy and went on to make 62 appearances for the club before going on to join Salford. Further spells with Toronto and Castleford followed before his move to Leigh from 2023.

He added: “I’m really happy to be staying another year and now that it’s all sorted, I’m really focused on getting back fit and hopefully helping to contribute to winning some games."