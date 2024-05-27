Davis not concerned about Hall of Fame chances as eligibility looms

Vernon Davis will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year, but the former 49ers tight end isn’t too concerned about his chances to be enshrined with the Class of 2025.

“If it’s meant for me, then it will happen,” Davis recently told “No Huddle Podcast” hosts Brian Renick and Al Sacco. “If not, then it won’t.”

Davis enjoyed a 14-year professional career after the 49ers selected him No. 6 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, playing for the Denver Broncos and Washington as well. He spent 9 1/2 seasons in San Francisco and made one of the most celebrated catches in franchise history, grabbing the game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the 2012 NFC divisional playoff round. Davis then went on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after the 49ers traded him in 2015.

While Davis certainly is a legend in the Bay, it remains to be seen if he’ll make the cut for the Hall of Fame. Davis has several Hall-worthy accolades to his name, including a Second Team All-Pro nod, a Super Bowl ring and two Pro Bowl selections. But he missed out on All-Decade Team, First Team All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year honors during his time in the NFL.

The average Hall of Fame tight end has three first team nods and six Pro Bowl selections, but Davis does fit the mold when it comes to career touchdowns and yards, per Pro Football Reference. Davis tallied 63 touchdowns compared to the Hall of Fame tight end average of 52, and his 7,562 receiving yards are close to the average of 7,656.

Whether it happens or not for the 49ers legend, Davis is keeping an open mind.

“I’m just a firm believer in whatever is supposed to happen for a person, then it will happen, whether now or later,” Davis told Renick and Sacco. “It’s just one of those things. I just go on in life, try to go on with a positive attitude and just hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

“And it it’s meant [to be], then hey, I’ll take it.”

