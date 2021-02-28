Davis, No. 21 Lady Vols rout Auburn 88-54, earn 3rd seed

Associated Press
·1 min read
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 20 Tennessee rolled to an 88-54 win over Auburn on Sunday, clinching the third-seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

Fellow senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah added a career-high 19 points for the Lady Vols (15-6, 9-4).

Rae Burrell scored 14 points, Jordan Horston added 12 and nine assists and Tamari Key 10 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee, which will have its best seeding since being No. 2 in 2015.

Alaina Rice scored 11 points and Unique Thompson and Alycia Reese 10 each for the Tigers (5-18, 0-15), who enter the tournament with a 15-game losing streak.

Davis made two free throws with just under two minutes left in the first quarter to start a 14-0 run. Davis had the first nine points of the second quarter with her three-point play at the 6:41 mark making it 26-8.

With the first basket of the second half Auburn was within eight but Burrell had 10 points in the third quarter and the Lady Vols turned the game into a route.

Tennessee shot made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half and shot 68% to finish the game at 58% (34 of 59) to go with a 47-29 rebounding advantage.

Auburn was 4 of 20 behind the arc and shot 31% from the field (21 of 67).

