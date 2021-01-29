Davis, No. 20 Lady Vols hold off Ole Miss 68-67
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Rennia Davis scored 21 points and No. 20 Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi 68-67 on Thursday night.
The Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter and was down one with less than two minutes to play.
Donnetta Johnson’s jumper at the 2:03 mark had Mississippi (7-6, 1-6), which has lost five straight, on top 61-60 before the Rebels had two misses on their next possession and a turnover after that. Meanwhile Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each hit a pair of free throws and Davis made a layup for a 66-61 lead with 16 seconds left.
Mimi Reid converted a three-point play with 6.8 seconds left for Ole Miss but Rae Burrell iced it with a pair of free throws before Johnson’s 3 at the buzzer.
Burrell scored 17 points and Horston 13 for Tennessee, which overcame 2-of-10 shooting from 3-point range by going 16 of 19 at the foul line.
Johnson led Ole Miss with 19 points. Shakira Austin added 16 and Snudda Collins 13. The Rebels were 6 of 11 from distance but only got to the foul line 10 times, making seven.
Collins hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter for an 18-8 Mississippi lead. She hit another early in the second quarter to make it 23-10 but the Lady Vols used a 9-0 run, six from Burrell, to help get within 33-30 at the half.
The Lady Vols are home against Florida and Ole Miss goes to LSU on Sunday.
