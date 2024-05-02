Davis named new OHS head volleyball coach

May 1—Chloe Davis has been named as the new Ottumwa High School head volleyball coach, pending school board approval on May 6.

The 2015 OHS graduate was a part of the Bulldog varsity volleyball team for three years from playing from 2012-14. Davis began coaching during her senior year at Ottumwa working with a group of middle school students that she coached through her freshman year of college.

"Chloe has been around this program and others for several years and knows what needs to be done to be successful," Ottumwa athletics and activities director Brandon Brooks said. "Her ability to build relationships with our student-athletes, communicate, and implement a well-thought-out plan for youth to high school will be instrumental to the future success of our program."

Davis graduated from The University of Iowa in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in Sport and Recreational Management. During her college years, she continued to coach youth volleyball.

In 2022, Davis returned to Ottumwa High School to coach the freshman volleyball team and as well as be the assistant junior varsity girls basketball coach this past season. Joining the staff under former head coach Ruth Thomas, Ottumwa proved a 27-win season last fall winning the Iowa Alliance Conference tournament title before falling in five sets to defending 5A state champion Iowa City Liberty in the regional semifinals.

Davis is currently in the master's program at Buena Vista University for Professional School Counseling.