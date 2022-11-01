Davis named Bednarik Award semifinalist
Via Clemson Athletic Communications:
The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the nation’s outstanding defensive player of the year. More information from the Maxwell Football Club is included below.
Maxwell Football Club Executive Director, Mark Wolpert, announced the 2022 semifinalists for the 86th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year and the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year. The respective lists include a field of 20 candidates for the Maxwell and 20 candidates for the Bednarik Award as selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee. The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and have participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete football reference in the country.
A strong field of Maxwell Award semifinalists includes representatives from 6 conferences and 1 independent school, with the PAC-12 and SEC boasting 5 candidates each and the Big Ten notching 4 spots. Bryce Young (Alabama), CJ Stroud (Ohio State) and Bijan Robinson (Texas) join the list for the second consecutive year with the remaining candidates all being first-time semifinalists.
On the defensive side of the ball, the field of contenders is comprised of fresh faces, with Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) being the lone Bednarik Award semifinalist returnee. Seven different conferences are represented, led by seven student-athletes from the Big Ten and five from the SEC.
Last season, the Maxwell Award was presented to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and the Bednarik Award went to Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was selected with the No.10 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and Young is completing his junior season for the Crimson Tide.
Semifinalist voting for both of the collegiate awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Wednesday Nov. 2 and will close on Nov. 20. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 22 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player’s school, position and class designated.
The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award and the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 8, 2022. The formal presentation of the Maxwell and Chuck Bednarik Awards will take place at the 86th Maxwell Awards Gala which will be held in March 2023. Questions regarding the Maxwell and Bednarik semifinalist lists can be directed to: Mark Wolpert – mwolpert@maxwellfootballclub.org or Rich Cirminiello – rcirminiello@maxwellfootballclub.org.
Maxwell Award Semifinalists
First Name
Last Name
School
Position
Year
Bryce
Young
Alabama
QB
JR
Jahmyr
Gibbs
Alabama
RB
JR
Brock
Bowers
Georgia
TE
SO
Chase
Brown
Illinois
RB
JR
Blake
Corum
Michigan
RB
JR
Drake
Maye
North Carolina
QB
RS-FR
Michael
Mayer
Notre Dame
TE
JR
CJ
Stroud
Ohio State
QB
JR
Marvin
Harrison Jr.
Ohio State
WR
SO
Bo
Nix
Oregon
QB
SR
Israel
Abanikanda
Pittsburgh
RB
JR
Max
Duggan
TCU
QB
SR
Hendon
Hooker
Tennessee
QB
RS-SR
Jalin
Hyatt
Tennessee
WR
JR
Bijan
Robinson
Texas
RB
JR
DeWayne
McBride
UAB
RB
JR
Zach
Charbonnet
UCLA
RB
SR
Caleb
Williams
USC
QB
SO
Cam
Rising
Utah
QB
JR
Michael
Penix Jr.
Washington
QB
JR
Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists
First Name
Last Name
School
Position
Year
Will
Anderson Jr.
Alabama
LB
JR
Kool-Aid
McKinstry
Alabama
CB
SO
Drew
Sanders
Arkansas
LB
JR
Ivan
Pace Jr.
Cincinnati
LB
SR
Tyler
Davis
Clemson
DT
SR
Christopher
Smith
Georgia
S
SR
Jer’Zhan
Newton
Illinois
DT
SO
Devon
Witherspoon
Illinois
CB
JR
Jack
Campbell
Iowa
LB
SR
Felix
Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State
DE
JR
Mike
Morris
Michigan
DE
SR
Emmanuel
Forbes
Mississippi State
CB
JR
Tommy
Eichenberg
Ohio State
LB
SR
Jason
Henderson
Old Dominion
LB
SO
Joey
Porter Jr.
Penn State
CB
RS-JR
Calijah
Kancey
Pitt
DT
RS-JR
Tyree
Wilson
Texas Tech
LB
SR
Tuli
Tuipulotu
USC
DT
JR
Clark
Phillips III
Utah
CB
SO
John
Torchio
Wisconsin
S
SR
ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Montage Mountain Resort, Ivy Rehab, The Buccini Pollin Group, the Edward T. Coombs Foundation and the Run Around Inc. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.
