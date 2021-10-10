Davis Mills is having himself a day, outdueling Mac Jones thus far, and the Texans are pulling out all the stops against the Patriots.

Houston is 3-for-3 on fourth down attempts, and the Texans scored on all three first-half possessions to take a 15-9 lead into the locker room. The Texans had scoring drives of 79, 75 and 65 yards.

Mills went 12-of-16 for 202 yards with two touchdowns, and Chris Moore has three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans, though, had to settle for a field goal after getting as close as the New England 2-yard line on their final possession of hte half. Ka'imi Fairbairn, who has missed two extra points, made a 33-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining.

Matthew Judon had two sacks on Houston’s final drive of the half, the fourth consecutive game he has had one. He has 6.5 for the season.

The Patriots scored on their first possession on a 1-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris, but Nick Folk missed the PAT.

(The three missed extra points by the kickers was the first time since the Rams-Falcons game on Dec. 4, 1976, that two kickers missed three PATs on the first three possessions of a game.)

With 8:48 remaining until halftime, Harris ran up the middle for what initally was ruled a touchdown. But replay reversed the call on the field. In a really close play, Harris fumbled before he crossed the plane as Terrance Mitchell punched the ball out and Jaleel Johnson recovered in the end zone for hte Texans.

The Patriots got a 52-yard field goal from Folk with two seconds remaining in the first half to draw them closer.

Jones completed his first nine passes and finished 11-of-15 for 122 yards.

The Texans have outgained the Patriots 237 yards to 164.

Davis Mills’ two touchdown throws has Texans leading Patriots 15-9 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk