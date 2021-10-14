Davis Mills still intends to prepare as the Texans’ starting QB when Tyrod Taylor returns

There was a bit of a mystery as to whether Davis Mills would keep the starting job upon the return of Tyrod Taylor from injured reserve.

However, Houston Texans coach David Culley made it clear Wednesday that the former Pro Bowler would assume the starting job, relegating the rookie to the backup role.

The news didn’t affect Mills as he intends to approach every week as though he will still be the starter.

“I think the biggest thing is just coming in, putting your best foot forward every day, continuing to become a better football player,” said Mills. “I’m preparing like I’m the starter even if not, but the biggest thing is just putting the team in a situation to win games.”

Mills gets at least one more start under his belt as the Texans face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. A win would make Mills the first Texans rookie quarterback to beat the Colts in team history.

