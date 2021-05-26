Quarterback Davis Mills has signed his first NFL contract.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans and Mills agreed to the terms of his rookie deal on Wednesday. It’s a four-year pact for the third-round pick.

Mills was the first player that the Texans selected in this year’s draft and he is the final player from the draft class to sign his contract.

Mills was a two-year starter at Stanford and threw for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 65.5 percent of his passes. He joins a roster that also features Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, and Jeff Driskel at quarterback, although Watson’s future remains clouded in more ways than one as May comes to an end.

Davis Mills signs with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk