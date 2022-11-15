Davis Mills says Texans are ‘hungry’ for win vs. Commanders in Week 11

Rumors have begun circulating about a potential switch at the quarterback position for the Houston Texans, but head coach Lovie Smith told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants that nothing is in the cards to that effect at the moment. While Davis Mills’ job may be secure for the foreseeable future, the media was unrelenting in their effort to question him about the possibility of getting benched following his mediocre performance against the Giants given Smith’s willingness to make changes at other positions.

To his credit, Mills took the queries in stride and made every effort to be diplomatic in his responses to the speculation regarding his future as the Texans’ starter. He emphasized that protecting the football is his primary concern. and made it clear that the team is ready to get their second win of the season against the Washington Commanders in Week 11.

“It is what it is,” Mills explained of the conjecture surrounding his role. “I’ve got to go out there and make plays just like everyone else. My job is to go out there and protect the football and win football games and we haven’t done it up to this point, but we’re really close and we’re optimistic each week going forward that we’re going to go out there and do enough to win games and that’s what the feeling in the locker room right now is. Everyone is hungry for this next week at home against Washington [Commanders] to go out there and get a win.”

For whatever inadequacies Mills has demonstrated on the field, his answers to reporters following Houston’s defeat on Sunday show the leadership abilities he possesses as the face of the franchise. Lesser quarterbacks may have had a more brash or critical response to questions about their job security, but Mills navigated the press conference with confidence and his best foot forward, which bodes well for his ability to continue bearing the brunt of criticism from fans and the media alike.

If nothing else, his poise at the podium is a good sign that he is capable of coping with the pressures of his current role, even if his team’s on-field product isn’t where it needs to be to stay competitive week-to-week.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire