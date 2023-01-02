Davis Mills says record doesn’t indicate how talented Texans actually are

The Houston Texans have had a terrible season, at least record wise.

The Texans fell to 2-13-1 following their 31-3 beating at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Although the game was meaningless for the Jaguars in terms of clarifying their playoff eligibility, the contest was meaningful in terms of snapping Houston’s nine-game winning streak against the franchise and also giving Jacksonville some momentum heading into Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title.

With the Jaguars leading 21-0 at halftime and then delivering Houston their largest margin of defeat for the season, it seemed Jacksonville was in a different class than the Texans.

Quarterback Davis Mills said after the game that the Texans’ 12 losses have been “tough.”

“You make it so far,” Mills said. “You make it to the NFL, and you expect that you’re going to have a chance to win every game. And it’s just been a struggle.”

Mills completed 22 passes on 40 attempts for 202 yards and was also Houston’s leading rusher with four carries for 33 yards. Mills had a fumble returned 12 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Tyson Campbell in the second quarter.

Even though the Texans have had their struggles, Mills believes Houston is better than their 2-13-1 record indicates.

Said Mills: “The record doesn’t show how talented and how good this team is. We found ways to fight and play teams really close all season long. Just haven’t really had a chance to finish games. That’s something we continue to work on.”

Houston’s season comes to an end in Week 18 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We have another opportunity to do that next week in a big divisional game versus Indy,” Mills said.

