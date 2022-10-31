Davis Mills is ready to make ‘corrections’ ahead of matchup vs. undefeated Eagles

After losing in embarrassing fashion to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, there will be no rest for the wicked (read: weary) as the Houston Texans prepare to square off against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Hot off the heels of their 17-10 defeat, Houston is merely looking to prove that they belong on the same field as the Eagles, knowing full well that a win is almost an impossibility.

Despite this grim reality, quarterback Davis Mills told reporters after Sunday’s meltdown that he is looking forward to the challenge of playing Philadelphia. Perhaps implying that he and his squad are relishing the chance to play the spoiler, he explained that the Texans will make some necessary adjustments to stay competitive on Thursday night, and seemed to hint that the team is motivated to find a way to win against all odds.

“I think it provides a lot of hunger for the team to move into this next week,” Mills said of the matchup. “Obviously everyone in the league has the Eagles circled right now being the only undefeated team. We’re ready to obviously make the corrections from this game, but play a really good football game this coming Thursday”

Fans can’t fault Mills’ optimism ahead of such a challenging task, though any stock they might put in the team’s chances of actually winning would be grossly misplaced. The Texans are likely in for a beatdown of epic proportions, and if things get out of hand, don’t be surprised if they struggle against the Eagles’ second-stringers.

Mills is playing for his job security heading into next season, and not much else. If he can muster a meaningful performance against such an overwhelming opponent, perhaps Houston fans will forget how utterly ineffective he was against Tennessee on Sunday, and rekindle their faith in the young signal caller.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire