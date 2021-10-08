Will Davis Mills be next rookie QB to lose to Bill Belichick's Patriots defense?

Will Davis Mills be next rookie QB to lose to Belichick's Patriots defense? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick has enjoyed fantastic success against rookie quarterbacks in his 22 seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots, and he'll face another Sunday afternoon in Week 5.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is up next against a Belichick defense that just held Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense to 19 points -- 15 less than its season average entering Week 4.

Here's a look at Belichick's record against rookie QBs ahead of Patriots-Texans this weekend.

What is Davis Mills facing? Since Bill Belichick became the NE head coach in 2000, rookie QBs are 6-21 (1-10 since 2014, T. Tagovailoa has only win) and have a 61.6 passer rating. #Patriots #Texans — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 8, 2021

Mills has thrown for 357 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions through three games. The third-round draft pick completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 87 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

The last rookie quarterback the Patriots played against was Zach Wilson of the New York Jets in Week 2. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had an awful game. He threw four interceptions in a 25-6 loss to the Pats.

It would be pretty surprising if the Patriots failed to end their two-game losing streak Sunday. Mills is not talented enough to put up a ton of points. The Patriots will be fine if they take care of the football and protect their own rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.