Davis Mills kept the Texans competitive against the Chiefs

Despite playing at home, the Houston Texans entered Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs as a 14-point underdog to the AFC West’s best team. Similar to last week against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Lovie Smith’s team once again came well prepared and caught a heavy favorite off-guard.

The Texans took the Chiefs all the way to overtime and even stopped start quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s first possession of the period before ultimately falling 30-24. The effort wouldn’t have been possible without a surprisingly strong outing from Houston’s two quarterback system and the combined play of Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel.

Driskel attempted only four passes but was used in spades to try to create different running looks for the offense and open things up for the passing game. Meanwhile Mills delivered one of his more memorable performances of the season in the near upset bid.

Mills finished 12 of 24 for 121 yards and two touchdowns while engineering key plays during most of Houston’s scoring drives. The offensive line provided ample time in the pocket and Mills was able to find tight ends Jordan Akins and Teagan Quitoriano for touchdowns while also delivering an impressive deep strike to Chris Moore.

Can we nominate Davis Mills for Comeback Player of the Year after playing like a different QB post-benching lmao pic.twitter.com/kDO4LvxRz8 — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) December 18, 2022

Unfortunately for Mills, the good will earned in the performance was ultimately overshadowed by his performance in the overtime period. While scrambling to try to gain a first down, the second-year quarterback fumbled the ball in what was ultimately the last play for Houston’s offense before Kansas City’s Jerick McKinnon rushed for the game winner.

Tough, albeit hilarious, way to end what was mostly a really good day for the offense #WeAreTexans

pic.twitter.com/dT4Blv6Jm2 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) December 18, 2022

Overall, the performance was a reminder of Mills’ strong talent base but also of why Houston is likely to spend the first overall selection this upcoming April on a potential franchise quarterback. Similar to earlier games against Indianapolis, Denver and Chicago, the Texans signal caller crumbled during the game’s most important period.

Even if Mills is destined to be a backup at the NFL level, he’s done enough to show he belongs on the roster and can be an asset to general manager Nick Caserio moving forward.

To be clear, I think Nick Caserio 'hit' on the Davis Mills pick in 2021. He has nice physical tools, plays relatively turnover-free football, and shows signs that he'll be successful in better infrastructure. It's still not enough to pass on Bryce Young this April. #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) December 18, 2022

The loss leaves Houston at 1-12-1 and in prime position to select Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud first overall during the 2023 NFL draft.

Until then, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton can continue his two quarterback rampage and fans will have to wonder if there are any wins left on the roster with Tennessee, a surging Jacksonville squad, and Indianapolis left to play on the year.

