Davis Mills and his future in Houston

One of the more fascinating results from the Week 16 slate of the NFL season took place down in Houston where the Texans threw a big monkey wrench into the postseason plans of the Los Angeles Chargers. With their 41-29 victory over the Chargers, the Texans bounced Los Angeles out of playoff position for the time being.

The win also brought into focus a question that the Texans might need to consider this offseason: What do they have in quarterback Davis Mills, and is he worth building around as the organization awaits the fate of Deshaun Watson’s legal proceedings?

In the win, Mills completed 21 of 27 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the season he has completed 66.6% of his throws for 2,200 yards and 12 touchdowns against 9 interceptions, and when you consider that four of those interceptions came in a single game — Week 4 at Buffalo in just his second NFL start — he seems to have settled into the position.

So let’s look at Mills and this question, starting with his draft evaluation, what he has shown on film this season, and more.

The Mills evaluation

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Looking back at the 2021 NFL draft process, we are reminded of the uncertainty at the quarterback position generally, as well as the lack of clarity in the “second tier” of passers. There were exceptions of course, but most evaluators in the media space had a clear top five of Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, in some order.

After that? There were more questions than answers.

In the final weeks of the draft cycle, Mills was one of the quarterbacks in that second tier who generated a little bit of buzz. In fact, on the morning of the first round, there were reports that Mills might find his way to the New England Patriots in the first round, albeit via a trade back in the first round from New England’s spot at 15.

That late-cycle hype was puzzling, and looked more like the yearly part of draft season where attention spans begin to wane, and those of us in the media space start to look outside the top of the draft board for “draft-day risers.” I’m old enough to remember similar buzz for Davis Webb, Nathan Peterman, and others. After all, this was a quarterback who completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,508 yards and seven touchdowns, along with three interceptions, in a COVID-shortened final season. He also left Stanford with just 491 career dropbacks, a rather small sample size.

Story continues

Yet there were moments when Mills showed that he had something to offer at the next level. In particular, his game last year against UCLA. Here is what I wrote about Mills last draft cycle regarding that game:

Something that is not a question mark with him is his competitive toughness. His game against UCLA might be my favorite from any in this class to study, and that is the reason why. In the third quarter of that game and into the fourth Mills was battered and shaken. The Bruins defense had knocked him around a bit and Mills had thrown a trio of ugly interceptions, the third of which was a pick-six that helped UCLA build a 14-point lead. At that point, you might think Mills would fold the tent. But he did not, and he continued to battle and led the Cardinal all the way back, forcing overtime. Stanford would win that game in overtime when Mills connected on a perfectly-placed vertical route to Semi Fehoko for the game-winner. Competitive toughness matters at the quarterback position. A few years ago I ranked a quarterback low in a class, and when I revisited his rankings a few years later to see what I missed, I had the phrase “competitive toughness” all over his notes, but I did not give it enough consideration. That quarterback just signed a huge contract this season, and Dak Prescott vastly outplayed my pre-draft grade on him. Since that cycle I have always given that trait more weight in my grading scale, and as such, Mills gets a bump this cycle.

That certainly stood out to me, and competitive toughness is something I factor heavily into my grading. That is something I missed on when it came to Dak Prescott, and it changed how I view college quarterbacks.

For an even deeper dive into Mills, you can check out this video breakdown where I look at him along with Matt Waldman (the creator of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio) and Dan Hatman (a former NFL scout who now runs The Scouting Academy):

So, while the first-round buzz seemed a bit out of sorts, Mills entered the draft with some excitement attached to his name. However, it still came out of left field when the Texans were the team that drafted him, using their first pick of the entire draft (the 67th selection overall) on a quarterback when the team had many other pressing needs.

Of course, QB was a pressing need given that Watson’s status for 2021 was up in the air.

What he does well

(Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports)

Having taken a look back at Mills’ evaluation, now let’s dive into what he has done well as a rookie passer.

A good starting place might be Week 5. Remember, Mills threw four interceptions in a disastrous Week 4 outing against the Bills, in a game that saw him post an NFL passer rating of just 23.4 and an Adjusted Yards per Attempt of -4.43. So how did he respond the following week?

By completing 21 of 29 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception, against the Patriots:

Here's something I didn't expect to be saying in Week 5. Let's go three throws with Davis Mills! *Keeping the eyes downfield and throwing on the move

*Timing, footwork and mechanics on play-action

*Splitting defenders in a big spot pic.twitter.com/fsTh1YCUv3 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 11, 2021

But looking back at this breakdown, what stands out are his eyes in the pocket. That speaks to his competitive toughness as a passer, as he keeps his eyes locked downfield when facing pressure and throwing on the move.

On this play from Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, Mills hits the over route on a Yankee concept, and again you see how he stays calm in the cauldron, climbing the pocket and hitting the over route for a big gain:

Two other areas where Mills has stood out this season? The vertical passing game and making decision pre-snap based on the defensive look. Both of those traits were on display when the Texans pulled off the upset of the Chargers:

Three throws from Davis Mills as the Texans upset the Chargers *Anticipation on the deep ball

*Blitz pickups and bucket throws

*Throwing the backside tag pic.twitter.com/hesSA58gMb — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

That third play, a touchdown to fellow rookie Nico Collins, was designed as a running play with Collins getting the slant route tagged on the backside of the play. If Mills liked the look from the defense to throw the slant, he had the opportunity to sight adjust at the snap and simply throw it to Collins. Mills broke that down after the game:

Davis Mills on Nico Collins' TD: "2 plays previously we called the same play, it was a run play by design with a kind of tagged route on the back side where if I see Nico can win on his route I can trust him … He had some space out there … I trusted Nico to win on his route." pic.twitter.com/MorxO6mRLz — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 27, 2021

Perhaps most importantly for our purposes here is something else Mills had to say after the game, regarding his processing:

Mills on pre-snap now vs. earlier in year: "I'd like to say I was doing some of the same stuff earlier in the season, but I feel like I've progressed … I'm able to kind of anticipate more pre-snap … I'm able to go out there and really just take what the defense is giving us." pic.twitter.com/AB43ZOAEV2 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 27, 2021

That is the kind of growth you want to see from a rookie quarterback.

Of course, not everything is where it needs to be. Yet.

Where he can still improve

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

As with all young quarterbacks, making quicker reads and decisions is at the top of the “to do” list. Now, as outlined above, Mills has been improving over the course of the season, but there is still room for growth.

Take this interception, one of the four he threw against the Bills:

Now, Mills also tries to be too cute with his eyes. The Colts are in Cover 2 on this play, and the Texans basically run a two-receiver concept with a corner route on the right, and the dig route coming from the left. Mills opens to the right side of the field, wondering if he can hit the corner route working towards the hole along the right sideline. But he comes off that and immediately throws the dig, without fully confirming the throwing lane. While the dig is open, he needs to layer the throw over the second-level defenders and in front of the safeties. Instead, he puts the ball on a line, and Leonard is the recipient of the gift.

Getting better with his eyes, working through reads quicker, and learning feel for throws attacking the middle of the field are all areas where Mills could stand to improve going forward. They are also areas that can improve with more time and reps, which touches upon the ultimate question we are trying to answer.

Some Pep to his step

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Before diving into that question, a quick word about Pep Hamilton, the Texans passing game coordinator and quarterback coach.

When it became clear that Anthony Lynn was going to be on his way out last season, I had my recommendation for who should be promoted within the Chargers organization:

If I am general manager Tom Telesco, my first interview is with Pep Hamilton. As the Chargers quarterback coach this season, Hamilton’s work with Justin Herbert is something I want to see continue into the 2021 season and beyond. You have the quarterback, and Herbert’s play this past year is miles from the prospect we all evaluated last draft cycle. Do not mess with the success. Herbert’s relationship with Hamilton seems to be rock-solid. Beyond that, Hamilton has head coaching experience, and experience building an organization from the ground up. Last year he was the head coach/general manager for the Washington XFL franchise, guiding that organization in its inaugural season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to shut down. Hamilton has decades of experience coaching on the offensive side of the football and with coaching quarterbacks, and given that the Chargers need to build around Herbert, this hire makes too much sense. Yes, the other candidates are all tremendous football minds, but this is my pick if I’m in the building.

What Hamilton has done in back-to-back seasons with rookie quarterbacks is something that the NFL has to take note of, when it comes to the next hiring cycle. Last season Hamilton helped turn Herbert into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and now we are seeing his work with Mills pay off. Remember, Hamilton was also part of the group that helped develop Andrew Luck, and while Luck was more of a sure thing than Herbert or Mills, Hamilton has a proven record of quarterback development. Of course, Houston would be smart to retain him, but either way Hamilton should be getting some buzz going forward.

So from where I sit, teams like the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars and others that are looking for either an offensive coordinator or a head coach to help a young quarterback, Hamilton has to be atop the call sheet.

Looking ahead

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

So where do the Texans go from here?

Sitting at 4-11 with two games remaining, the Texans are in position for a Top Five pick in the 2022 NFL draft. If the draft were to be held right now, Houston would be sitting third, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions. While the Jaguars are not expected to address the quarterback position, the Lions might.

So, theoretically, the Texans might have a crack at either QB1 or QB2 on their board with that selection.

But is that the right move?

Because looking at the next quarterback class, there might be more questions rather than answers, especially early in the first round. Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Matt Corral, Carson Strong and Desmond Ridder, the players most often considered to be the first-round passers in the incoming class, might not get “top five” type grades from NFL teams, including the Texans.

Given what the team has seen from Mills, the better course of action might be using that pick on a player with that kind of grade, whether an Aidan Hutchinson or a Derek Stingley Jr., and looking to build out other areas of the roster.

Looking at his body of work, Mills has shown enough growth this season to be a factor in the team’s plans at the quarterback position to start 2022. Whether that is in a backup role behind Watson or as the starter remains to be seen, as the Texans await the outcome of Watson’s current legal proceedings. If Watson’s situation resolves in a way that the QB can play in 2022, the Texans can roll into next season with a top-flight starter in Watson and Mills as their QB2.

Or, given the fractured relationship between Watson and the team, which led to rumors of a trade dating back to this past offseason, the Texans could move Watson for a haul of draft capital and build even more around Mills at the quarterback position.

Whatever path they choose, their rookie quarterback’s performance has given the Texans a number of options from a roster construction standpoint for next season. That is something that, given how this season began for Houston, is a welcome fact as the 2021 campaign draws to a close.

1

1