Davis Mills is favored to be the next quarterback drafted

Mike Florio
·1 min read
The first round of the 2021 draft saw five quarterbacks exit the board. So who will be the sixth?

The folks at PointsBet.com have installed Stanford quarterback Davis Mills as the favorite, at -125. Next comes Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond at +150 and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask at +175.

The long shot of the bunch is Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, at +3300.

Davis is also -110 to be taken in round two.

On Thursday night, six quarterbacks exited the board in 15 picks. Seventeen picks have been made without another one being selected.

