Davis Love III says ‘we’ve got to call Tiger Woods’ about being 2025 Ryder Cup captain

The 2023 Ryder Cup is in the rearview mirror but the sting is lingering for the American side, losing the biennial event on foreign soil yet again.

So who’s going to be the U.S. captain in 2025 at Bethpage Black?

Speculation is ramping up but Davis Love III, who led the U.S. to Ryder Cup wins in 2012 and 2016, knows who should get a call in the immediate future.

“We’ve got to call Tiger Woods and ask him,” Love said at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the Furyk & Friends. “I think if he wants … obviously Tiger’s into a lot of stuff right now, but it’s kind of his call, I would say. I hate to put pressure on him, but it’s kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he’s the next logical choice.”

When asked about the strategy of bringing in some new blood in the captain’s spot, Love didn’t hesitate to admit it’s time for him to move on.

“They need to get rid of guys like Davis Love and probably Fred Couples and move on. I’m lobbying for it,” he said, admitting it will be difficult to step away and let others take over the reins.

“It’s incredibly hard. I told a few people over at the Ryder Cup, I said, ‘man, this is my last time’, and they were like ‘no, no, no’, and I’m like ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s time.’ I told that to Tiger in 2019, I said I’m done. He said, ‘yeah, you’re right, probably time, who do we think we ought to get, young guys,’ and then [Steve] Stricker brought me right back in the next year.

“You know, I’ll never quit helping if they want me to help, but I’d be better in logistics now, behind the scenes. Tiger’s been a big help behind the scenes. Maybe that’s what he and I want to keep doing is stay behind the scenes and help out Stewart Cink or whoever the next guy is.”

Love also mentioned Webb Simpson, an assistant captain on the winning 2022 Presidents Cup team, as a solid future choice for Ryder Cup captain.

