Davis Love III on protests: 'President Trump is right'

The Presidents Cup tees off at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey this week, a highly patriotic event pitting the United States against many of the world’s best golfers. It’s literally impossible now to consider a patriotic event without considering the changing views and perceptions on America, and thus team captain Davis Love III had to field a question on the recent spate of NFL protests in response to President Donald Trump’s repeated criticism.

“In golf, there’s a little more restraint. We adhere to our rule book and core values and traditions,” Love said, passive-aggressively swiping at the NFL. “I think that’s why our sport’s so successful.” He pointed to NASCAR as another sport that adheres to its own “values,” including a pre-race prayer.

“I think President Trump is right,” Love added. “There’s a time to protest, and it probably isn’t the national anthem.”

Initial NFL protests began as a way of bringing attention to concerns about police brutality. However, the protests mushroomed last weekend after Trump repeatedly attacked the NFL and its players during a Friday rally and on Twitter.

Through words and deeds, Trump has made the concept of “sticking to sports” impossible, and nowhere is that more evident than in the world of golf. Trump owns dozens of high-end golf properties around the world, and has made no secret of the fact that he wants to host the world’s largest tournaments at his facilities. Golf’s demographics tend to run in concert with Trump’s own base, and golfers shy away from speaking on virtually any political issue under any circumstance.

One notable exception: PGA Tour player Peter Malnati, who posted a long statement on Twitter over the weekend in support of both kneeling NFL protesters and American values:

What are the "American values" for which you stand? My thoughts on #TakeAKnee: pic.twitter.com/uMA9FJpld6 — Peter Malnati (@PeterMalnati) September 24, 2017





In most years, this would be the end of this story for the golf world. But these are times unlike any other in recent American sports history, and it’s highly likely that golf isn’t done with politics just yet.

Davis Love III. (Getty)

____

