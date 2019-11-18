Davis Love III on joining CBS, playing more on the senior tour, and being Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour victim

Golf fans will see—and hear—Davis Love III a lot more in 2020 thanks to his new role with CBS. In a weird way, though, the World Golf Hall of Famer has gotten a good amount of airtime of late. Or maybe "good" is the wrong term from Love's perspective.

Love's longtime friend, Tiger Woods, recently tied the PGA Tour record for wins with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship. And as it unfolded, the clip of Love losing to him in a playoff at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational played over and over again.

"Yeah, well, I've seen it enough," the good-natured Love said when asked about being Tiger's first PGA Tour victim. "Tiger and I have joked about that for years. It's amazing. He remembers everything about that whole day."

Of course, you don't make the World Golf Hall of Fame without plenty of wins and Love has 21 of his own, including a major at the PGA Championship the following year. But as the 55-year-old begins another season in golf, he's excited to take on a new schedule that will revolve around his TV gig and more appearances on the PGA Tour Champions. Love joined this week's Golf Digest Podcast presented by WHOOP to talk about how he plans to prepare for life behind the camera, his busy week on tap as host of the RSM Classic, and yes, that playoff loss to Tiger.

Plus, Sam Weinman and Daniel Rapaport joined me to talk about Brendon Todd's remarkable turnaround, an honorable self-penalty on the PGA Tour, and a somewhat heated debate over "Seinfeld" vs. "Friends." Please have a listen:

