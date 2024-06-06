Davis looks for repeat performance in Masters North

PLATTSBURGH — Can Ed Davis do it again?

Davis will be one of the heavy favorites this weekend when the 41st-Annual Masters North Golf Championship is held Friday and Saturday at the Malone Golf Club’s East Course.

Davis has won four green jackets in all and three championships in the past four years.

“Ed is, without a doubt, one of the favorites,” tournament director Willie King said. “Ed’s solid, He has won four green jackets, along with Art Griffin, and trails only Graham Cooke, who has nine.”

Davis and Griffin, who won the event every year he played in it, share the two-day record from the tournament tees with a 140 total.

There will be four past Masters North champions at the annual tourney.

Bob Hughes, who was a dominating force in the event while winning in 1993, 1997 and 1998, makes his return.

Jeff Fallon is the 2000 champion and is back, while Cooke now competes in the 18-golfer Legends Field.

“The good news is having Bobby Hughes back,” King said. “He’s still a really good golfer at his age and is one of the top dogs in the tournament.”

Some of the other golfers King expects to contend in the 42-player field include Josh Kirby, four-time Masters North runner-up Matt King, Graham Niles, Patrick O’Connor, Myles MacDonald and Mike Patenaude.

“There’s five or six golfers who have a real good chance to win,” King said. “Graham Niles and Mike Patenaude are former Malone Golf Club champions. They know the course really well and have game.”

Cooke is the favorite in the Legends Division, along with last year’s winner Serge Dagenais and former Masters North runner-up Greg Wilson.

The one negative is the threat of rain both days.

“The weather doesn’t look great both days,” King said. “The tournament won’t play on Sunday and there is always a chance the tournament could be shortened to 18 or 27 holes if the weather becomes that bad.

“But the golfers will play in the rain and the weather could become a factor. You may see some elevated scores and it might slow the greens down some, which would help the golfers.”

—

Masters North Tee Times

Friday

Legends Division

9:04 a.m.- Mark Leta, Paul Schofield, Ross O’Loughlin

9:12 a.m.- Rick Cater, Andy Wylie, John Flynn

9:20 a.m.- Bill Fisher, Jaime MacKinnon, Alain Bayeur

9:28 a.m.- George Bouyea, Jean Crispo, Chuck Voorhees

9:36 a.m.- Greg Wilson, Tom Raville, Brad Griffin

9:44 a.m.- Graham Cooke, Wayne Wright, Serge Dagenais

—

Championship Field

10 a.m.- Pete Laramee, Will Flynn, Zach Oates

10:08 a.m.- Danyck Bayeur, Justin Brown, Chris McComb

10:16 a.m.- Henry Forrence, Nick Fitzsimmons, Mike Rice

10:24 a.m.- G.J. Demarse, Tristan Fitzgerald, Devin Darrah

10:32 a.m.- David Kokes, Rob Fredette, Nick Palmer

10:40 a.m.- Joey Thompson, George Labarr, Matt Davis

10:48 a.m.- Ben Couvrette, Scott Nickerson, Matt Laramee

10:56 a.m.- Steve Labombard, Justin Besaw, Alec Odnoha

11:04 a.m.- Jim Boucher, Robin Weeden

11:12 a.m.- Nick Politi, Ben Honahan, Wade Studley

11:20 a.m.- Dustin Beauregard, Nick Bouyea, Joey Tufo

11:28 a.m.- Nolan Reid, Jeremy Ballard, Mike Patenaude

11:36 a.m.- Josh Kirby, Chuck Voorhees II, Graham Niles

11:44 a.m.- Myles MacDonald, Matt King, Patrick O’Connor

11:52 a.m.- Bob Hughes, Ed Davis, Jeff Fallon