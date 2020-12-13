Davis lifts Middle Tennessee past Covenant 76-57

Associated Press

Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, potentially setting up an all-British fight against Tyson Fury to be undisputed champion of boxing's marquee division. Joshua had already knocked down the plucky but one-dimensional Pulev three times — twice in the third round — when he unleashed a right hook that sent the 39-year-old Bulgarian to the canvas once again. This time, Pulev couldn't get up and Joshua raised his right fist in the air.