Davis leads PCM girls golf to win at Chariton

Apr. 22—CHARITON — The top three scoring teams at Lake View Golf and Country Club on Thursday were separated by only five strokes.

PCM and Davis County had the top individual score and the Mustangs' second-best score matched Chariton's second-best score, but the PCM girls golf team won a road quadrangular thanks to its depth in the final two scoring positions.

Led by Emilyn Davis, the Mustangs won the day with a season-best 212, while Chariton (216) edged Davis County (217) for second. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (258) completed the field.

Davis tied for medalist honors with a career-best score of 49 and Gretchen Uitermarkt turned in a 53. The final counting scores came from Brelee Berger and Meredith Chipps, who both carded 55s. The 55 from Chipps was her career best.

Kayla VanderLinden (69) and Seriah Nolin (73) had non-counting scores for the Mustangs.

Davis County's Elexis Perry tied Davis at the top of the standings with a 49 and Chariton's Mckenzie Snook shot a 51 in third.

Davis, Berger lead short-handed Mustangs at Pella

PELLA — Short-handed PCM did not have enough golfers for a team score on Monday during a road quadrangular at Pella Country Club.

Uitermarkt, Chipps and Nolin all were gone for state FFA, but Davis and Berger finished in the top 12 individually.

Pella won its home meet with a 192, while Knoxville finished second with a 219. PCM and Pleasantville did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Davis shot a 55, Berger carded a 57 and VanderLinden turned in a career-best 63 on the par 36 course.