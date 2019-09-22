Davis leads Alabama St. over Grambling 23-20 in SWAC opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- KHA'Darris Davis accounted for two touchdowns and Alabama State beat Grambling 23-20 on Saturday night in a Southwestern Conference opener.

Davis ran into the end zone from the 1-yard line to cap the scoring with 9:55 remaining. On the next series, Grambling (0-3, 0-1) went 62 yards in 12 plays, but Garrett Urban missed a 28-yard field goal with 6:07 left before Alabama State (2-2, 1-0) ran out the clock.

Davis tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hixon that gave the Hornets a 17-13 lead with 9:32 to play in the third quarter. Geremy Hickbottom threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash that put the Tigers back on top 20-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Davis was 19-of-31 passing for 224 yards, and had eight carries for 23 yards.

Hickbottom finished 19 of 30 for 184 yards passing and had 70 yards rushing.