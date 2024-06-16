Davis knocks out Martin to retain WBA title

Gervonta Davis (right) ended Frank Martin's unbeaten professional record [Getty Images]

Gervonta Davis knocked Frank Martin out in the eighth round to retain his WBA lightweight title in Las Vegas.

Davis backed his fellow American onto the ropes before connecting with a left uppercut and left hook to send Martin to the canvas.

Davis, nicknamed the Tank, stood on top of the ropes and did a backflip into the ring in celebration as he extended his record to 30-0, including 28 knockouts.

It is Martin's first loss in 19 professional fights.

Davis was making his first appearance in the ring since inflicting the first defeat in Ryan Garcia's career in April 2023.

Garcia was at the bout with Martin and spoke to Davis afterwards, including showing him a message on his T-shirt asking for a rematch.

