Davis impressed with McCausland's progress at Rangers

Ross McCausland made his Rangers debut against Hearts in May 2022 [Getty Images]

Former Rangers midfielder and interim boss Steven Davis says Ross McCausland has "exceeded his own expectations" with the Ibrox club.

The 21-year-old winger has impressed in his breakthrough season for Rangers and also made his Northern Ireland debut last November.

McCausland is hitting top form ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic with two goals in his last two matches after returning from injury.

Davis, who handed McCausland his European debut during his brief stint in charge, also shone for Rangers and Northern Ireland but an ACL injury forced him to retire in January.

"Ross has had a really good season and probably exceeded his own expectations that he would have set out at start of pre-season," said Davis, who had two spells with Rangers.

"In the last couple of games he certainly looked back to the level he's capable of.

"I think Ross is pretty level headed - he'll continue to work and that's the most important thing. Obviously you can see that the manager likes him.

"Certainly with the Old Firm, no matter how you do one season the expectation and pressure is back on you the next season so it's up to Ross to keep pushing himself.

"He can take all the positives from this season because he's had a really good breakthrough year and hopefully he can continue to progress."

Davis helped Rangers win a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 and finished his career at the club after also playing for Aston Villa, Fulham and Southampton.

The childhood hero of McCausland also holds the UK men's international caps record with 140 appearances.

McCausland, who was nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award, has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for the June friendlies with Spain and Andorra.

Steven Davis holds the Scottish Cup aloft after Rangers beat Hearts in the 2022 final [Getty Images]

But first there's the Scottish Cup final with the Antrim man hoping to start in the first Old Firm decider since 2002.

Davis believes his former club have added incentive to secure a Hampden Park success after missing out to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

"From a Rangers point of view they will be desperate to get their hands on that trophy," added the 39-year-old.

"Even if they do win it there will be disappointment around the league but this gives them the opportunity to end the season on a high.

"It's huge - there hasn't been an Old Firm final in 22 years and I'm looking forward to the game.

"When it comes to a cup final it's about who turns up on the day, who takes their opportunities and who can defend their own box the best."

And a prediction from Davis: "I'm going to have to go for a narrow Rangers win".