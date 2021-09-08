Davis highlights MSSU on day one of Central Region Preview

Sep. 8—BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — After Day 1 of the Central Region Preview, Missouri Southern freshman Faith Davis sits in fourth place and the women's golf team is in a tie for 10th at the Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs.

Davis shot a first round two-over par 74 to finish the first 18 holes tied for fourth. Davis had three birdies on the back nine to highlight her day.

Maggie Moore is tied for 36th at 79, while Madison Saenz is tied for 44th at an 80. Lily Allman shot a first-round 84, while Julianna Washka finished with an 85.

Henderson State is the round one leader and is three strokes in front of Arkansas Tech. Nebraska-Kearney is third, followed by Northeastern State, Northwest Missouri, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Central Missouri, Missouri Western, the Lions and Oklahoma Baptist to round out the top ten.

The Lions will tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday for the final 18 holes of the tournament.