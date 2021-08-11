Davis: I expect a 'monster jump' from J.K. Dobbins in 2021
NFL Media's Charles Davis reveals the Baltimore Ravens players who can make the biggest jump in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Charles Davis reveals the Baltimore Ravens players who can make the biggest jump in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Retired football players are systematically taking over morning TV. First, Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan became a co-host of Good Morning America (after a stint as the replacement to Regis Philbin). Now, former receiver Nate Burleson will become a co-host of CBS This Morning, according to Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times. [more]
The ghost of Wade Phillips appears to be running the training camp in Oxnard.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
With the first two weeks of training camp in the books for the Detroit Lions, here are some of the winners and losers thus far
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
A big change is coming for Tua in his second season!
A quick look around the AFC North tells us there is some trouble brewing for the rest of the division at this point.
A look through the #49ers first unofficial depth chart of the year with some not-so-firm conclusions.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
The Carson Wentz injury situation seemed brutal just 10 days ago - but suddenly Eagles fans have cause for a little hope. By Adam Hermann
ESPN named the top five traditions in college football, and guess which Ohio State favorite came out on top.
Trent Brown fully believes in the rookie Mac Jones' potential.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had foot surgery eight days ago. He returned to practice on Tuesday. Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Wentz attended practice on Tuesday with no “obvious limp” or boot or other protection on his left foot. Coach Frank Reich called the development “very encouraging” for the player and the team. “I joked with [more]
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team deal.
Cameron Burrell, the son of Olympians Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, won NCAA championships in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay.
Clemson leads the way with six players, while Alabama and Ohio State each place four on annual preseason team.
Former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff, who spent 6.5 of his 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, had his Twitter account suspended Monday night for violating Twitter’s rules.
With two weeks of training camp in the books, here's our projections for the Bears' starting defense.
Mitchell Trubisky helped lead the Bears to the postseason last year and started the team’s playoff loss to the Saints. And then the Bears decided to move on. Chicago had traded up to select Trubisky at No. 2 overall in 2017. The quarterback even compiled a 29-21 record as a starter in four seasons, throwing [more]
Washington's defense? The Cowboys' offense? Determining which team has the best singular unit in the NFC East.