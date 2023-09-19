Davis Cup Finals 2023: Great Britain will take on Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in quarter-finals

Great Britain will face Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

Britain reached the knockout phase of the men's team competition - known as the Final Eight - after finishing top of Group B on Sunday.

Their place was sealed in dramatic fashion when Dan Evans and Neal Skupski beat France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a doubles thriller.

The knockout stage will take place between 21 and 26 November in Malaga.

Hosts Spain will be absent after failing to make it out of Group C, while 32-time champions the United States also miss out after losing to Finland in their final Group D tie.

In the top half of the draw, Canada will continue their title defence against the Finns, who are making their debut in the quarter-finals, while last year's runners-up Australia will play the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the draw, Great Britain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2015, will take on Serbia and Italy will face the Netherlands.

Davis Cup quarter-finals: Canada v Finland, Czech Republic v Australia, Italy v Netherlands, Serbia v Great Britain

More to follow.