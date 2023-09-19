Davis Cup Final 8 draw LIVE: Latest updates as Andy Murray’s Great Britain learn opponents for Malaga

Great Britain will play in the Davis Cup Finals last eight in Malaga this November after a dramatic victory over France.

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points as the Manchester inspired Team GB over the line, with Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Jack Draper joining the wild celebrations.

“It was bonkers. I don’t know what we’ve all sat through for nine hours,” British captain Leon Smith said. While Evans added: “The singles is the singles and I feel comfortable on that court, but the doubles was chaos. It’s emotional. You want to be with these guys in the finals. It’s an immensely proud moment for me and the team.” Follow the draw for the Final 8 below, where Great Britain will be joined by Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Netherlands and Serbia:

Davis Cup Final 8 Draw

Draw scheduled to start at 11am BST

Finland to face defending champions Canada

Great Britain take on Serbia and Novak Djokovic in Davis Cup quarter-final

All the quarter-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup

Strength in depth the key for GB?

12:19 , George Litchfiel

Tennishead on X, formerly known as Twitter, says quality of depth could be a key factor in Great Britain’s semi-final against Serbia.

Draw for final 8 of @DavisCup is announced: Canada v Finland, Czechia v Australia, Italy v Netherlands, Serbia v Great Britain. Who's your favourite for the 2023 trophy? Surely Serbia with @DjokerNole are looking tough to beat but GB's strength in depth will be a factor — Tennishead (@tennishead) September 19, 2023

Italy have strong record against the Netherlands

12:14 , George Litchfield

Italy have a strong record against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup.

The 1976 winners have won seven out of eight fixtures between the two teams, with their last defeat coming in 1923.

The Netherlands will equal their best ever performance should they win in Malaga, previously reaching the semi-finals in 2001.

When will the match between Great Britain and Serbia take place?

12:06 , George Litchfield

The opening fixture of the Final 8 is due to be played in Malaga on 21 November 2023, with matches to continue until the 26th.

The precise order / dates of games is yet to be released however.

A Tough Draw for GB?

12:02 , George Litchfiel

Nick on X, formerly known as Twitter, is optimistic about Great Britain’s chances in doubles compared to having to likely face Djokovic in singles.

Tough route for GB. Difficult singles for whoever draws Djokovic, but I think the other matches are winnable. We have a good pairing for doubles.



But if we win, we potentially face Italy next and that will be a difficult feat. — Nick (@itsnickagain__) September 19, 2023

All the quarter-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup

11:49 , George Litchfield

Here’s how the quarter-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup shape up:

- Great Britain v Serbia

- Italy v Netherlands

- Canada v Finland

- Czech Republic v Australia

Australia take on The Czech Republic

11:46 , George Litchfield

Australia will take on The Czech Republic in the quarter-final, with the winner playing the victor of Canada v Finland.

Italy face the Netherlands, with the winner taking on Great Britain / Serbia

11:42 , George Litchfield

Italy will be playing the Netherlands for a place in the 2023 semi-final.

Great Britain take on Serbia in Davis Cup quarter-final

11:39 , George Litchfield

It’s happened! Great Britain will take on Serbia and Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final of the 2023 Davis Cup.

The 2016 edition of the competition saw the same match up, with a 3-2 win in Belgrade securing passage to the semi-final for Great Britain.

They will face the winner of Italy and the Netherlands should they manage to make it past the one-time winners of the competiton.

Behind the scenes: Great Britain celebrate Davis Cup victory over France

11:33 , Jack Rathborn

Finland to face defending champions Canada

11:32 , George Litchfield

Finland are set to face defending champions Canada in the quarter-final according to Finnish news outlet Yle.

It will be the first time they have competed in this stage of the tournament, after stunning the USA in a 3-0 win.

A tough draw for the underdogs.

Who would Leon Smith choose to take on Novak Djokovic?

11:26 , George Litchfiel

One of Leon Smith’s team will almost certainly have to take on Novak Djokovic in a singles tie should they be drawn against Serbia.

The world number one was victorious in two games in the 2010 final to help his team win their first ever Davis Cup, and defeated Crotia’s Marin Cilic in last year’s semi-final.

Norrie, Evans and Draper are all singles options for Smith, but could fans potentially see another classic Murray / Djokovic match?

Great Britain’s Dan Evans on the magic of the Davis Cup

11:21 , Jack Rathborn

“Davis Cup is why I played tennis at the start,” says Dan Evans.

“I remember watching the Birmingham ties, finishing late on a Sunday night. That was my first introduction to professional tennis really.

“That was the be-all and end-all to play Davis Cup for my country - and it still is. I’m not a nervous person but before you play Davis Cup it is a different feeling.”

Dan Evans helped Great Britain reach the last eight of the Davis Cup (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Davis Cup 2023: Neal Skupski on Great Britain’s victory over France

11:17 , Jack Rathborn

“There was no panic,” Neal Skupski said after victory over France.

“We just went to the next point. I knew if we got through that game somehow the momentum was going to swing our way.”

Neal Skupski celebrates victory against France (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Evans and Skupski likely to form doubles partnership

11:16 , George Litchfield

Neal Skupski is currently ranked third in the world in doubles, and together with Dan Evans forms Great Britain’s current first choice partnership.

Evans has also played 33 singles matches, claiming victory over France’s Arthur Ils and Australia’s Alex De Minaur in the group stages.

Former world number one Andy Murray paired with Joe Salisbury in the 2022 edition of the competiton, but lost in games against The Netherlands and USA.

The Czech Republic and Canada will be drawn against either Australia or Finland

11:10 , George Litchfield

Group winners Czech Republic and Canada will be drawn against either Australia or Finland on the other side of the draw.

Finland finished second in Group D despite winning the same amounts of points as The Netherlands due to losing in their head-to-head match against them.

Great Britain to face either Serbia or Italy in next round

10:56 , George Litchfield

Great Britain will be drawn against either Novak Djokovic’s or Italy when the draw starts at 11am.

Italy made it through Group A without Jannik Sinner or Matteo Berrettini, which shows the level of depth they boast should the pair return for Malaga.

Serbia meanwhile lost all three games against The Czech Republic to finish second in Group C, but of course boast world number one Djokovic, who has won 39 singles matches since his first appearance in the competition in 2004.

Two singles wins from Kyle Edmunds in 2016 saw defending champions Great Britain defeat Serbia in Belgrade in the quarter-final.

Davis Cup Final 8 draw LIVE

10:41 , Karl Matchett

A bit of behind the scenes roaring from the Brits!!

Leon Smith tips Great Britain for chance of Davis Cup glory in Malaga

10:36 , Karl Matchett

Great Britain are dreaming of more Davis Cup glory after pulling off a remarkable victory over France to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Needing victory in their final tie at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester to reach the knock-out stages, it went all the way to a final-set tie-break in the last rubber, with Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saving four match points against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before triumphing 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6).

When a final French return flew long, Evans and Skupski fell to court before leaping into each others’ arms then celebrating with the rest of the team.

Evans was Britain’s key man across the three ties, winning four rubbers, including two against France having battled from behind to see off teenager Arthur Fils in the opening singles.

10:31 , Karl Matchett

The current Davis Cup format has been branded a “disaster” and “wrong”, but players’ calls for the return of home-and-away ties look set to be rejected.

Since 2019, the historic competition has been converted to a World Cup-style event with group stages and matches on neutral soil, but low crowd numbers have attracted consistent criticism.

Stan Wawrinka posted a video on social media on Tuesday showing virtually empty stands in Manchester for Switzerland’s tie against France, a stark contrast to the 9,000-strong crowd that attended Britain’s contest with Australia the following day.

When is Davis Cup Final 8 draw?

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

Great Britain reached the Davis Cup Final 8 this weekend after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski overcame France in a dramatic decider.

Former world number one Andy Murray missed out on selection, but captain Leon Smith’s chosen pair saved four match points to ensure they reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Murray had previously given Great Britain a winning start against Switzerland, and then broke down after the win as he revealed he had missed his grandmother’s funeral in order to play in the tie.

Great Britain will be hoping to claim the competition for the first time since 2015 after winning all three matches to finish top of Group B. Here’s everything you need to know about the draw and the final eight:

10:19 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray was left unimpressed by Jack Draper’s celebrations as the two British tennis players shared a car journey home from a thrilling Davis Cup win over France.

Great Britain advanced to the last eight of the competition as Dan Evans and Neal Skupski won a deciding tie break against France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Evans and Skupski saved four match points on their way to an eventual 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) win.

10:19 , Jack Rathborn

Dan Evans was Great Britain’s hero with singles and doubles victories in a dramatic winner-takes-all Davis Cup tussle against France in Manchester.

Evans recovered from a set and a break down to defeat teenage debutant Arthur Fils and then, after Cameron Norrie had lost a close battle against Ugo Humbert, teamed up with Neal Skupski for a hugely tense 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) victory over Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The British pair saved four match points in the deciding set before clinching their second match point in the tie-break, sparking scenes of huge jubilation.

