Davis Cup Final 8 draw LIVE: Latest updates as Great Britain and Andy Murray prepare for Malaga

Great Britain will play in the Davis Cup Finals last eight in Malaga this November after a dramatic victory over France.

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points as the Manchester inspired Team GB over the line, with Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Jack Draper joining the wild celebrations.

“It was bonkers. I don’t know what we’ve all sat through for nine hours,” British captain Leon Smith said. While Evans added: “The singles is the singles and I feel comfortable on that court, but the doubles was chaos. It’s emotional. You want to be with these guys in the finals. It’s an immensely proud moment for me and the team.” Follow the draw for the Final 8 below, where Great Britain will be joined by Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Netherlands and Serbia:

Davis Cup Final 8 Draw

Draw scheduled to start at 11am BST

10:31 , Karl Matchett

The current Davis Cup format has been branded a “disaster” and “wrong”, but players’ calls for the return of home-and-away ties look set to be rejected.

Since 2019, the historic competition has been converted to a World Cup-style event with group stages and matches on neutral soil, but low crowd numbers have attracted consistent criticism.

Stan Wawrinka posted a video on social media on Tuesday showing virtually empty stands in Manchester for Switzerland’s tie against France, a stark contrast to the 9,000-strong crowd that attended Britain’s contest with Australia the following day.

When is Davis Cup Final 8 draw?

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

Great Britain reached the Davis Cup Final 8 this weekend after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski overcame France in a dramatic decider.

Former world number one Andy Murray missed out on selection, but captain Leon Smith’s chosen pair saved four match points to ensure they reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Murray had previously given Great Britain a winning start against Switzerland, and then broke down after the win as he revealed he had missed his grandmother’s funeral in order to play in the tie.

Great Britain will be hoping to claim the competition for the first time since 2015 after winning all three matches to finish top of Group B. Here’s everything you need to know about the draw and the final eight:

10:19 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray was left unimpressed by Jack Draper’s celebrations as the two British tennis players shared a car journey home from a thrilling Davis Cup win over France.

Great Britain advanced to the last eight of the competition as Dan Evans and Neal Skupski won a deciding tie break against France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Evans and Skupski saved four match points on their way to an eventual 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) win.

10:19 , Jack Rathborn

Dan Evans was Great Britain’s hero with singles and doubles victories in a dramatic winner-takes-all Davis Cup tussle against France in Manchester.

Evans recovered from a set and a break down to defeat teenage debutant Arthur Fils and then, after Cameron Norrie had lost a close battle against Ugo Humbert, teamed up with Neal Skupski for a hugely tense 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) victory over Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The British pair saved four match points in the deciding set before clinching their second match point in the tie-break, sparking scenes of huge jubilation.

