Davis Cup 2023: Team USA rolls into group stage with sweep of Uzbekistan

Team USA poses for a photo after completing a sweep of host Uzbekistan on Saturday in a Davis Cup qualifier. (AP Photo)

Team USA is heading to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals after completing a 4-0 sweep Saturday at Uzbekistan.

After taking a 2-0 lead on Friday, the American doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek clinched the victory with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan's Sanjar Fayziev and Sergey Fomin. In singles, Team USA's Denis Kudla defeated Amir Milushev 6-4, 6-4.

Team USA will be among 12 winners advancing to September's group stage in Spain. Canada, the 2022 champion, 2022 runner-up Australia, and wild cards Italy and Spain will also be there. From there, eight teams will advance to the knockout stage in Malaga in November. The Americans have won a record 32 titles. Australia is next with 28. No other country has won the Davis Cup more than 10 times.