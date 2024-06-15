Davis continues tradition with third-annual football camp

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Sullivan East Patriot and current Tennessee Vol, Dayne Davis, brought some of his Big Orange teammates out to his alma mater on Saturday for the 3rd-annual Dayne Davis Football Camp.

The offensive lineman hosted about 90 kids from kindergarten through eighth grade on the Bluff City turf. Campers had the chance to receive instruction and have some fun with current UT players, as well as collect a few autographs.

Some of Davis’ teammates, like fellow lineman Cooper Mays, are returners to the camp.

“Everybody in our little football family supports each other and helps each other,” Mays said. “You know, Dayne’s one of the best guys in our facility and shows who he is day in and day out. He’s a great guy and just love what he’s trying to do around here.”

Others, like standout wide receiver, Bru McCoy, mad the trip to Sullivan County for the first time. But, it’s clear all of them jumped at the chance to support Davis in his neck of the woods.

“He’s like family to me,” McCoy explained. “So, him asking me to come out and support him in his hometown is an easy call. I’ll be there for you – come out, help and do what I can. I like to give back to the community.”

Now three years in, Davis is pleased to see continued growth – of both the event and the bonds he shares with the teammates that make the trip.

“The relationships I’ve been able to build with the guys I played with – it tells me a lot about those relationships and what they think of me,” Davis explained. “Just – that’s a good drive for them to come down here and devote their weekend to kids in the community that they’ve never met before and might not meet again.”

Nearly a dozen Tennessee players served as counselors and signed autographs after the camp concluded on Saturday afternoon.

